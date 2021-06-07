The best pre-Prime Day deals you can shop right now

An Amazon.com Inc. delivery driver carries boxes into a van outside of a distribution facility on February 2, 2021 in Hawthorne, California. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is quickly approaching. According to Amazon, the company's biggest cyber sale event of the year will be held on June 20 and 21, 2021. Just like every other Prime Day, the electronics, appliances, smart home essentials, mattresses and Alexa-enabled devices will be available at marked down prices on Amazon -- and at other stores -- while supplies last.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait for Prime Day to take advantage of great deals. From the latest Apple Watch and AirPods to an all-in-one air fryer and top rated Vitamix, these are the best pre-Prime Day deals you can shop at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other major retailers right now.

Apple Watch Series 6

Now is a good time to invest in the latest-generation Apple Watch, which tracks activity and sleep, takes electrocardiograms, measures blood oxygen levels, displays calls and texts and more. While products rarely go on sale at Apple, the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model in 40mm size is currently $50 off at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3

Last year on Prime Day, Amazon offered the swimproof Apple Watch 3, an older-but-still-useful model, for just $169. You can still get that deal right now at Walmart -- the watch has been marked down from $199. Want to save even more money? The refurbished 42mm Apple Watch 3 with GPS is available for just $130 at Walmart.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums are another popular Prime Day pick. Shark's AI Robot Vacuum (RV2001) is currently available for $150 off, however, so there's no need to put off spring cleaning until the summer. Features of the Wi-Fi enabled cleaning tool include self-cleaning brushroll and object detection.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying heater + fan

Dyson's aesthetic Hot+Cool series (HP04) purifying heater and fan is one of the most efficient on the market, so rooms get comfortable, sooner. Currently, the all-season, pollution- and allergen-filtering gadget is $100 off, making it a good time to splurge.

Purple Hybrid Premiere mattress

Purple is offering up to $400 off on all of its mattresses and bundles, each featuring the brand's trademark gel grid. For example, Purple's most popular mattress, the queen-sized Purple Hybrid Premiere with both a gel grid and traditional coils, is now available at a $250 discount.

Roku Ultra 4K streaming media player

Roku Ultra is the brand's fastest and most efficient 4K streaming media player, and always a popular buy on Prime Day. It's currently $30 off, so there's no need to wait until late June to stream current Hollywood movies and your favorite TV shows.

Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine

Another popular Prime Day purchase? Exercise equipment. This magnetic rowing machine from Sunny Health and Fitness has a 4.4-star rating and more than 11,000 reviews. It's currently on sale for nearly 40% off.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill

The Ninja Foodi is more than an air fryer. It grills, dehydrates, bakes and roasts, which is why it's one of the most popular small kitchen appliances out there. It's currently $40 off at Best Buy, with a 15-day price match guarantee to boot.

InstantPot Duo Mini

The InstantPot is another kitchen essential that's almost always on sale during Amazon Prime Day. But the mini model of the popular pressure cooker is actually on sale right now at Walmart for $30 off, so get cooking.

Apple AirPods Pro

Want to splurge on some trendy wireless earbuds? Well, good news: The top selling earbuds on Amazon, Apple AirPods Pro, are currently more than 20% off what the Apple Store charges for them.

Microsoft Surface Duo 256 GB

Talk about a deal: Microsoft's two-screen tablet is now the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon. This model runs Android 10.0, and features dual 5.6-inch touchscreens, 360-degree hinges and 256 GB of storage.

Vitamix Explorian blender

Vitamix makes some of the most highly rated and sought-after blenders in the world. One of the company's more affordable models, the Explorian, is on sale for $350 at most major retailers. Amazon, however, has slashed the price to just $290.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker

This single-serve, blue-hued Keurig K-Classic doesn't come with a sampler pack of coffee pods like some other Keurig models. But that's OK: The $40 discount currently available at Best Buy can buy a lot of K-Cups on Amazon on Prime Day.