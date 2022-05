Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, May 18th, 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo considered a success after city leaders review new money numbers, That summer road trip is going to cost more due to high gas prices, Rowlett community against rezoning for an industrial park, Mayor Johnson wants more professional sports teams to come to Dallas, Mavs game 1 of the finals tonight in San Francisco, T-Pain changes Dallas show date and venue as a result of fan feedback and safety concerns