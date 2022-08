Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 17th, 2022 First Day of School for the last couple of districts left in our area, Desoto ISD threats put several elementary schools on 'temporary hold', Keller ISD pulls controversial books from library shelves for review, SMU and DBU move-in for students is today, Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding a back to school food market today, Study: 60% of renters saw increase in rates over the past year, American Airlines' supersonic flight plan