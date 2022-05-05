Watch CBS News

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, May 5th, 2022

Wylie native, Guy Reffitt's, guilty verdict will stand, COVID deaths near one million mark, Interest rates raised by half a percent yesterday by the Federal Reserve, Mavs lose game 2 against Suns, fall by 20, Mayfest starts today in Fort Worth
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.