Your Thursday Morning Headlines, May 26th, 2022 Community mourns at vigil in Uvalde, Political protests planned in response to Uvalde, Southern Baptist Convention launches a sexual abuse hotline, The country's strictest anti-abortion regulations are signed into effect in Oklahoma, Vehicle crashes into a house in Dallas, Monkeypox treatment in the works, Charles Schwab Colonial tee off, Mavs staying alive in game 5 tonight against San Francisco