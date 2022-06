Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 23rd, 2022 Dallas capital murder suspect on the run, Uvalde graduates to walk the stage tomorrow night, Dallas city council voted unanimously on event safety changes, Tesla is moving ahead with its plans to lay off 10% of salaried staff, IRS tax return backlog may be delaying your refund, Fireworks this year will be less bang for your buck, Sip on something new with the summer menu items from Starbucks