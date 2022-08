Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, August 11th, 2022 El Paso sinkhole rescue, Judge: Walgreens contributed to opioid crisis, Buses filled with migrants from the Texas border continue to arrive in New York City, Economists hope for the future, Dallas city council approves "Reproductive Rights Resolution" which de-criminalizes abortions, Judge denies request to force DPS to release records from Uvalde shooting, Coke's latest limited-time flavor tastes like dreams?