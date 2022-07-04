Watch CBS News

Your Monday Morning Headlines, July 4th, 2022

Holiday travel means busy highways and crowded airports, 2 children hurt in a Fort Worth apartment fire, Haltom City officer involved shooting has three officers recovering, Fireworks banned in various counties, Fireworks safety and enforcement
