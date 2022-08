Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 8th, 2022 Duncanville ISD students return to the classroom this morning, School starting for many students in Dallas Fort Worth in the coming weeks, Uvalde special school board safety meeting being held today, DFW Restaurant Week kicks off today, Senate approves a massive economic package, White Settlement schools to provide support to students after teen killed in a car crash last night, Reminder to slow down in school zones as classes resume, Share your back to school pictures with us!