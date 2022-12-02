Watch CBS News

Your Friday Morning Headlines, December 2nd, 2022

The search continues this morning for the 7-year-old missing girl, Athena Strand, in Wise County. Arlington Police search for suspect in a sexual assault investigation. The student loan forgiveness debate is headed to the supreme court.
