A preliminary report by the Texas house committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting is expected in July. The Uvalde Police Chief is asking for a leave of absence. American Airlines is stopping service to some regional cities over a pilot shortage. President Joe Biden is considering a pause on a federal gas tax. Freshpet is recalling some of their food products over salmonella concerns.