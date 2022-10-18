Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 18

Tuesday's Top Stories: The woman charged in the wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer had a blood alcohol limit nearly three times the legal limit and a Uvalde teen has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
