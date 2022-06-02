Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, June 2

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: The latest on the Tulsa mass shooting investigation, Uvalde school police chief cooperating with shooting investigation, storm cleanup in a North Texas community, North Texas man exonerated of 1982 conviction.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.