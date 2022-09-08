Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 8

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: A man has been indicted in the death of a youth football coach, McKinney is reducing the property tax rate by four cents and many are mourning the death of Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
