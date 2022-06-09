Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 9

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: The Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde shooting met today for the first time, a woman has been found alive decades after she disappeared as a baby, and DeSoto ISD teachers are getting a pay raise.
