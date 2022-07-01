Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 1

Friday Evening's Top Stories: A proposal before the State Board of Education calls for using the phrase "involuntary relocation" instead of slavery, there are now 12 active cases of monkeypox in Texas and fireworks will cost you more this July 4th.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.