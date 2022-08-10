Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Aug. 9

Tuesday Evening's Top Stories: A guilty verdict in the Yaser Said case, a grand jury has handed down seven indictments for the man accused of shooting inside a Dallas hair salon and a boil water notice has been issued for Kemp.
