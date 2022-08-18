Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Aug. 18

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: Strong overnight storms knock out power and delay school in Tolar, a Tarrant County judge has set a new trial date for Aaron Dean and the latest information on a chemical plant that went up in flames Wednesday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.