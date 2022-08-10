Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Aug. 10

Wednesday Evening's Top Stories: A child was injured in a possible road rage shooting in Dallas, a North Texas man will spend seven days in jail for his part in the Jan. 6 attack and a look at what gas prices are like in our area.
