Watch CBS News

Thunderstorms give way to partly cloudy skies

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.