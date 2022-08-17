Mental Health in Texas Schools Most Texas schools provide little to no access to mental health services. A CBS News investigation found of the more than 1,200 school districts in Texas, just 39 districts provide adequate access to mental health services, making up less than 0.1% of all students. We sit down with the head of the state’s mental health consortium to find out why. Sanger ISD faces the same challenges most other Texas school districts face when it comes to providing their students mental health services, yet this district has come up with creative ways to bridge gaps in services and provide unique services that actually make a difference.