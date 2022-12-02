Jury selection for Aaron Dean murder trial extended into a 5th day Jury selection will extend into a fifth day in the high-profile murder trial of Aaron Dean, who when he was a police officer shot and killed a woman in her home in 2019. The unusually large jury pool of 200 people to start the week, was narrowed down to a few dozen by Thursday night, after a full day of attorneys questioning potential jurors about their opinions on law enforcement, and their willingness to potentially send a former officer to prison for five to 99 years.