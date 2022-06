Four additional capital murder indictments issued for Billy Chemirmir The cases encompassed in today’s indictments are victim Marilyn Bixler, age 90, murdered in Frisco on Sept. 17, 2017; victim Diane Delahunty, age 79, murdered in Plano on Dec. 3, 2017; victim Helen Lee, age 82, murdered in Frisco on Sept. 2, 2017; and victim Mamie Miya, age 93, murdered in Plano on Dec. 8, 2017.