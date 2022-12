Athena Strand: Suspect in 7-year-old girl's death held on $1.5 million bond Tanner L. Horner, 31, of Fort Worth, is being charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. He's currently being held in the Wise County Jail on $1.5 million bond. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/athena-strand-missing-7-year-old-girl-found-in-wise-county/