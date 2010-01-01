Ken Molestina

Prior to joining CBS 11 News in January 2014 as anchor and reporter, Ken was most recently a reporter for WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was a news anchor and reporter at KVIA-TV in El Paso, where he focused on crime and public safety reporting.

Ken won an Emmy Award for his work on exposing underground sewer tunnels in El Paso which were being used by undocumented immigrants and human smugglers to break into the U.S. He was nominated for another Emmy Award for his reporting on the Barrio Azteca gang, a dangerous transnational border gang that primarily operates along both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Ken is also the recipient of a 1st place award from the Texas Associated Press in the "Breaking News" category.

Ken says one of the most impactful stories he ever covered was the execution of a Texas death row inmate. He conducted the last public interview the day before the execution and was a witness to the execution the following afternoon.

More recently, while in Washington D.C., he was one of the first live reporters outside the White House covering the celebrations that broke out following the 2011 assassination of Osama Bin Laden. Ken also reported on President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election and inaugural. He led his station's coverage of the federal government shutdown in the fall of 2013 from Capitol Hill.

Born in New York, but raised in Miami, Ken is a graduate of the University of Florida. He began his career as an intern at WFOR-TV in Miami. He has also worked as a news anchor and reporter at television and radio stations in Gainesville, Florida. Ken also has experience working as a first responder. He spent nearly three years working as a volunteer firefighter for the West Valley Fire Department in El Paso County. He currently serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. He is fluently bilingual in English and Spanish.

Ken also co-produced "Terror on a Train," a documentary film on the 1993 massacre aboard a Long Island Railroad commuter train in Long Island, New York.

In his spare time, Ken likes making fun of golfers who play worse than he does (there aren't many), and has recently developed a love/hate relationship with Bikram Yoga.

Ken is looking forward to reconnecting with the Lone Star State in the DFW area, and is happy to be telling the stories of the people of North Texas.

