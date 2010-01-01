Karen Borta is a veteran journalist who joined CBS 11 News in 1995. Prior to that, she was an anchor and reporter at CBS affiliate WTVT-TV in Tampa, KRBK-TV in Sacramento and KCEN-TV in Waco.

She has received numerous honors for her work, including regional Emmy Awards, Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards, Press Club of Dallas Katie Awards and the Association of Women Journalists' Vivian J. Castleberry Award.

In 2019, she was further honored by the Press Club of Dallas when it named her a Legend of North Texas Journalism, the industry's prestigious lifetime excellence award.

Karen is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and is a member of the UTA Alumni Association. In 2003, Karen received UTA's "Distinguished Alumni Service Award." In addition, she has been recognized for her service to the community by numerous charitable and civic organizations including Mi Escuelita, Cook Children's Medical Center, the Baylor Sammons Breast Center, and A.W.A.R.E. (Alzheimer's Women's Association for Resources and Education).

Karen is deeply devoted to the cause of finding a cure for breast cancer, and more recently, Type 1 diabetes, after her youngest child's diagnosis in 2015. Her mother, both grandmothers, and numerous aunts and cousins have had breast cancer. Because Karen has two daughters of her own, finding a cure is especially important to her, and she's received multiple honors for her efforts in that endeavor. She was Honorary Co-Chair for the 2000 Komen Dallas Race for the Cure, and that same year she received a Macy's "Heart and Soul Award" for her work in the fight against breast cancer. In 2005, she received the inaugural "Commitment to the Cure" award. Karen also volunteers, whenever possible, with both the Dallas and Greater Fort Worth-Arlington chapters of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

She and her husband, Jim, have three incredible children. Jake and Katie are pursuing degrees at Texas A&M University in College Station, and Kylie refuses to let Type 1 slow her down. She plays varsity volleyball while maintaining a 4.0 average in high school. When Karen isn't helping as a Volleyball Mom and cheering on her daughter's team, she enjoys reading, tennis, and simply spending time with her family.

