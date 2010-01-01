Jason Allen CBS DFW

Jason came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando. In 2010, he spent several weeks leading WFTV's coverage of the Gulf oil spill and reported from Alaska on the lingering impact of the Exxon Valdez disaster as part of that coverage.

While in college, Jason interned at WLS in Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. He went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he reported on the prison release and subsequent re-arrest of convicted killer Steven Avery.

In 2009, Jason was recognized with a Suncoast EMMY award for exposing discrimination by a boat club operating on public land.

Jason is a native of Southern California. He and his wife, Carli, have two young boys. They're avid baseball and tennis fans and enjoy getting outside with their dog, a spinone italiano.

