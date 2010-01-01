Jack covers politics for KTVT-TV CBS 11 and has been with the station since September 2003.

He has interviewed Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republicans Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott.

In addition to politics, Jack loves investigative reporting and has also covered numerous hurricanes and tornado outbreaks.

Jack has won an Emmy Award for his investigative report on DFW Airport spending, and Texas Associated Press awards for his stories about the previous indictments against former Gov. Rick Perry, his coverage of the federal courts in Dallas, and his weather coverage.

Before moving to North Texas, Jack reported for television stations in Orlando, Southern California, Fort Myers-Naples and Utica, New York.

He began his journalism career in Syracuse, where he was an anchor and reporter at WHEN-AM.

Jack has been happily married for 22 years to Amy, who is a morning news anchor at a local radio station. They are the proud parents of two daughters.

Jack and Amy both graduated from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. While they still bleed Orange, they love Texas and are happy to call it home.