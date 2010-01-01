Erin Jones CBS DFW

Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home.

Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.

Erin attended Plano Senior High School and went on to receive a degree in journalism from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. During her time there, she reported and anchored for Denton County Community Television and NTDaily.com.

After college, Erin worked as an anchor and reporter at news stations in Sherman, Tulsa and Austin.

At KOTV in Tulsa, she got her first share of severe weather covering multiple tornadoes. Her investigation into sex offenders registering as homeless to avoid detection on the state's sex offender registry mapping led to changes in the mapping system. She was part of a morning show that received an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

In Austin, Erin worked as an evening reporter for KVUE and covered the deadliest hot air balloon crash in America's history, bombings that terrorized the city for weeks and the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Erin now lives in north Dallas and in her free time enjoys getting outdoors, being active and playing with her dogs. She loves traveling and collects coffee mugs from the places she visits.

She enjoys meeting other North Texans and listening to their stories.