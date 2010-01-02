Bill Jones

Having grown up in Irving, Bill has deep roots in the DFW area.

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, he has spent his entire sportscasting career in the state of Texas, working in Lubbock, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

He spent eight years at KXAS-TV from 1990-97 before becoming the television play-by-play broadcaster for the Texas Rangers baseball club for five years.

Since then, Bill has worked for the Dallas Cowboys, doing pre-season television play-by-play on CBS 11 as well as hosting a variety of weekly television programs including Cowboys Huddle on CBS 11.

Bill also has worked for Fox Sports Net and ESPN doing play-by-play of a wide variety of college sports including Big 12 football, basketball, baseball, swimming and diving, gymnastics, track and field and wrestling.

Bill and his wife, Stacy, live in Southlake and have three daughters, Jennifer, Jessica and Jordan.

