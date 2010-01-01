Andrea Lucia

Andrea joined CBS 11 as a reporter in September 2010 and has been covering major stories across North Texas ever since. A native Texan, Andrea grew up in Houston, spending her summers in Colombia, where much of her family still lives.

After earning her undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism at Boston University, she spent the first four years of her career working on the Texas-Mexico border. She also worked for WFTV in Orlando, as well as KTRK and KHOU in Houston, before landing in Dallas.

What Andrea loves most about her job is digging up new stories to tell and showing viewers what's going on in the world around them.

When she's not working, she has two young sons who keep her busy.

