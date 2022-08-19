Dallas inmate Yeshmel Wright indicted on federal drug trafficking related to drone drops

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas was arrested and charged with federal violations related to a conspiracy to use drones and mail to smuggle drugs and contraband into prison.

Wright, who was already an inmate, appeared in federal court this week. If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison.

"I hope this indictment resonates with others who may want to smuggle contraband into our secure facilities. TDCJ will continue to work closely with the Office of Inspector General and federal authorities to combat criminal enterprises behind the prison walls," said Texas Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director Bryan Collier.

TDCJ's Office of Inspector General (OIG) assisted with the investigation as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

"The introduction of contraband into a prison facility can have significant public safety repercussions. I am grateful to OIG investigators and all law enforcement agencies who doggedly followed the evidence in this case and dismantled a significant operation," said Inspector General Cris Love.

In all, 42 people were indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs, money laundering, firearms violations, operating an aircraft to further drug trafficking and Hobbs Act robbery. The investigation has resulted in the seizure of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, "M30" fentanyl pills, and synthetic marijuana. Additionally, approximately $150,000 in cash, jewelry, and vehicles was seized.

Wright is currently in the Fannin County Detention Center on a federal bench warrant. He was sentenced to 30 years in state prison in 2009 for aggravated robbery and eight years for burglary of a habitation out of Dallas County.