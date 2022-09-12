Wylie ISD teacher, 1 other person found shot and killed

JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wylie ISD teacher was shot and killed along with another person at her home in Collin County Sunday night.

Josephine Police got the call around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Mallard Drive.

When they arrived, they found Lacie Moore and another person dead inside from gunshot wounds.

While Josephine Police would not identify the names of those killed, the Wylie Police Department and the Wylie ISD said Moore died in Josephine.

The name of the other person shot and killed has not been released.

Josephine Police were not ready to release additional information Monday afternoon, Police Chief Jeff Graham told CBS 11.

But in a statement, Graham said he "would like to assure the public this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community."

Moore was a teacher at Davis Intermediate School in Wylie.

School Principal Cody Summers sent a letter to parents on Monday asking for people to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

"Mrs. Moore was a bright light and a beloved member of our Davis family," Summers said. "We cannot express how deeply she will be missed, and we ask that you join us in keeping her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.