Top U.S. cowgirls ride into North Texas for Women's Rodeo World Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Cowgirls from around the country are riding into the Fort Worth and Cowtown Coliseum on May 16 for the Women's Rodeo World Championship.

For one night, they will compete for the largest purse in the history of women's rodeo. The top 40 women in the world will go head-to-head in team roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing.

A collective $750,000 is on the line, with $182,500 being paid out in each discipline and each event champion leaving the Cowtown Coliseum with a minimum of $60,000. The All-Around World Champion will also earn a $20,000 cash bonus. The championship will also award each World Champion a $5,000 bonus per discipline per leaderboard.

The event is the second of four major rodeos comprising the 2022 WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo. Should the victor in any discipline at the Women's Rodeo World Championship also take the top spot on the podium at the subsequent two WCRA Majors, the athlete will be eligible to win an additional $1 million cash bonus.

In 2021, world title holder and Texas Native Madison Outhier captured her second consecutive Women's Rodeo World Championship, propelling the 19-year-old to the fifth richest athlete in the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance). As the only athlete to earn the Women's Rodeo World Championship Breakaway World Champion title, Outhier has won more than $124,000 in the championship event, edging legendary cowgirls Jackie Crawford and Hope Thompson.

Outhier was also joined in the winner's circle at the 2022 World Championship by All-Around World Champion Cowgirl Shelby Boisjoli, Team Roping World Champions Lari Dee Guy and Jimmi Jo Montera along with then 17-year-old Barrel Racing World Champion Rainey Skelton.