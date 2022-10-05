Woman in stable condition after train strikes her in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman is in stable condition after a train struck her just past 4 a.m. on Oct. 5.

South Division officers with the Fort Worth Police Department found her near the intersection of West Seminary Drive and Hemphill Street.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They took her to John Peter Smith Hospital for medical treatment.

Fort Worth police are investigating the case as an injured person and a Union Pacific Railway agent will respond to the scene.