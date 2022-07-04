Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot after shining her high beams at passing vehicle, Fort Worth police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Morning Headlines, July 4th, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, July 4th, 2022 03:07

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A woman was shot in the face after shining her high beams at a passing vehicle in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said.

At approximately 3:44 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 7-Eleven on North Beach Street in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the face.

The victim told police she had been traveling westbound in the 4000 block of King's Oak Lane when an approaching vehicle had their high beams on. Police said the victim then "briefly illuminated her high beam headlamps to indicate to the approaching driver to dim their headlamps."

Police said when the approaching vehicle was about to pass the victim, she was struck. The victim then traveled to the 7-Eleven for help.

The victim was subsequently taken to Harris Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation. 

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.