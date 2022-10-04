Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman found shot multiple times in Dallas, suspect not in custody

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 3
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 3 02:45

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot multiple times Monday night. 

At about 7:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the 2200 block of Lagow Street. Police said a female was found shot multiple times. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she died. There is no suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.