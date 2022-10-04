Woman found shot multiple times in Dallas, suspect not in custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot multiple times Monday night.
At about 7:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the 2200 block of Lagow Street. Police said a female was found shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she died. There is no suspect in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
