Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26.
Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
