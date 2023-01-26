Watch CBS News
Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. 

Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at  214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.

