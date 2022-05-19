WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale launches 'Dallas Has Wiiings' community project, lights up Dallas skyline

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale shot the lights on at the legendary Reunion Tower landmark on May 11.

Arike Ogunbowale shoots a three-pointer during Dallas Has Wiiings at Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas, USA on 11 May 2022. Cooper Neill

Known as a "lights out" shooter, Ogunbowale was the star of a showcase event triggering a season-long community giveback program called "Dallas Has Wiiings."

The program is a collaboration between Ogunbowale and Red Bull where every 3-point shot she makes in the official 2022 WNBA season will earn $800 toward new solar powered lighting systems at Dallas community courts in need of upgrades.

To celebrate the launch of the initiative, Ogunbowale took shots at a basket designed and built on a temporary court overlooking Reunion Tower. From the official WNBA 3-point distance, and with family and friends in attendance, every time she knocked in a 3-point shot, a sphere of lights brightened on the tower ball. She continued this shooting session until she sank 10 3-pointers and all the lights of Reunion Tower lit up in the form of a massive basketball.

"We got it, we lit up the Reunion Tower! It was tough, but the ball lit up is proof and now I'm just excited to be lighting up courts around the city of Dallas. Obviously, I'm a basketball player and Dallas is my home, so being able to connect something that I do every night with helping the community is amazing," said Ogunbowale.

The "Dallas Has Wiiings" program runs from May 7 to August 14, and all accumulated funds up to $50,000 will be presented to the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department following the wrap of the season to support their restoration efforts.

"More families are playing together for fun and fitness on park sports courts. Adding solar lighting will extend their time outdoors, letting them play well into the evenings. As stewards of our environment, we are excited to welcome green and sustainable technology to our park system. Dallas Park and Recreation applauds Red Bull and Ms. Ogunbowale for their commitment to enhancing recreational experiences for Dallas families," said Arun Agarwal, President, Dallas Parks and Recreation Board.

Arike Ogunbowale's athletic achievements have always revolved around scoring. She scored more points in a Wisconsin high-school basketball tournament game than any man or woman. She hit two of the most iconic shots in NCAA Final Four history to clinch Notre Dame's second-ever national title. And she became a WNBA scoring champion before the age of 24. Now, she wants to use her scoring skills to give back to the city where she recently committed to representing for another three years.