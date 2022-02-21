WNBA Dallas Wings Player, Spelling Bee Champ Inspiring Each Other & Young Ladies Everywhere

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Moriah Jefferson is a Dallas native. After winning four straight national titles with UConn (University of Connecticut), she was drafted 2nd overall in the WNBA. Now with the Dallas Wings, she is truly living the hometown dream.

Last season, Moriah had a chance to host basketball phenom Zaila Avant-garde from Louisiana. Zaila has always looked up to Moriah. In turn, the WNBA star looks up to the now 9th grader.

In addition to Zaila's amazing basketball skills, she's the reigning Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ. She's also the first African American to ever win the competition.

Moriah and Zaila have grown so close that their parents have even established relationships. Together they hope to inspire young ladies everywhere by showing that there are no boundaries and no limits to what you can achieve.