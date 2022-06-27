Winning $7.25M Texas lottery ticket sold at Circle K in Irving

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) — A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated $7.25 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 25 was bought at a Circle K in Irving.

The new multi-millionaire has yet to claim their winnings from the ticket bought at the store located at 3950 Valley View Lane.

"We look forward to meeting the second Lotto Texas jackpot winner of June, and the fifth overall for 2022," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 50,434 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $13,218 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, June 27 ­­will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.