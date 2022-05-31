Will Brunson Re-sign with the Mavericks?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - That's one of the big questions, if not the biggest question, on the mind of Dallas Mavericks fans this offseason. Jalen Brunson's 4-year rookie contract is set to end and the team is now working to re-sign him.

Brunson showed constant flashes of brilliance throughout the playoffs, averaging 21.6 points per game. That includes the first three games of the first round, where he helped lead the team to two wins over the Utah Jazz in the absence of Luka Dončić . During that three-game span, Brunson averaged 32 points and 5.3 assists.

In the regular season, the guard garnered 16.3 points per game and made 50.2 percent of his shots. That was a noticeable improvement compared to 12.6 point average during the 2020-2021 season.

When asked about his future with the team, Brunson said last week that he and his agent would talk with General Manager Nico Harrison soon.

"The teammates I was playing with this year, It's been amazing. They've been a great set of guys. I express my gratitude to them all the time. They've helped me be in this position. I wouldn't be in this position without them," Brunson said.

Harrison said re-signing Brunson is the top priority.

"He knows that we want him back. He'll be a big part of our future," Harrison said.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban believes they have the finances to keep Brunson, mentioning to NBA insider Marc Stein that the organization could pay him more than any other team.

Brunson was the 33rd overall pick by the Mavericks in the 2018 NBA draft. Before that, the New Brunswick, New Jersey native won two NCAA national championships with Villanova.