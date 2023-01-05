What North Texas members of Congress are saying about speaker showdown

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-4th District of Texas, has consistently supported Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House.

But while he and most Texas Republicans in the U.S. House back McCarthy, he still hasn't won enough GOP support after six votes.

In an interview with CBS11, Fallon said, "We are witnessing history, not the kind I want to witness."

The last time a Speaker of the House wasn't elected on the first ballot was 100 years ago.

While U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-33rd District of Texas and other Democrats in Congress have united behind Hakeem Jeffries of New York for Speaker, they're not in the majority.

Veasey told CBS11, "I think it's sheer craziness and all of us are trying to figure out when this GOP train wreck is going to come to a halt and we're going to get down to business."

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin was the first Republican to nominate McCarthy on Wednesday, the second consecutive day members of the House selected a speaker.

Gallagher said, "I believe no one has done more to bring us into the majority than Kevin McCarthy."

But Congressman Chip Roy, R-21st District of Texas, has led the charge against McCarthy and nominated Byron Donalds instead. "This country needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town that is badly broken."

During the first six votes, Congressman-elect Keith Self, R-3rd District of Texas in Collin County has consistently voted against McCarthy.

Rep. Fallon said conservatives have secured key changes to the rules, including one that gives lawmakers 72 hours to read major legislation before they have to vote on it, and another rule that makes it easier to potentially remove the Speaker. "So if tomorrow or a week from now or a month from now, folks feel like Kevin McCarthy is not following through on his promises, we can simply remove him from office. So if you have that mechanism in place, what else are you fighting for?"

Congressman Veasey said because of in-fighting in their party, Republicans will have to find common ground with Democrats. "You're never going to get any sort of cooperation with these 20 holdouts they have here and be able to get 218 votes to pass anything without Democrats."

He said later this year, Congress will have to vote to raise the debt ceiling among other important bills.

Rep. Fallon said, "I don't like the in-fighting at all. I want it to end, and I want to fight socialism and the way to do that is to get sworn-in and then pass great legislation that puts the Democrats on the defensive."

Lawmakers can't be sworn-in until there is a Speaker of the House.