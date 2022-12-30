Weatherford police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Weatherford police have released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Christmas Eve.

Just after 8 a.m. Dec. 24, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia that was being tracked to an address on York Avenue.

At 8:29 a.m., an officer located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make contact. Police said the stolen vehicle then fled, traveling westbound on Highway 180 before striking another vehicle at the Ric Williamson intersection.

Police said after the crash, the suspect—now identified as 32-year-old Michael Delaney—exited the vehicle and "began shooting" at the officer.

Michael Delaney Weatherford Police Department

Delaney then ran into a nearby field "while continuously shooting over 25 rounds towards responding officers," police said.

Officers returned fire and struck Delaney "multiple times," police said. He was treated for his injuries but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Delaney was identified as a person of interest in a murder that took place in Michigan on Dec. 19 as well as the armed car-jacking in Georgia on Dec. 23.

At this time, it is unknown why he was in Texas and this investigation remains ongoing.