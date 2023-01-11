'We must do something about runaway appraisals' says Texas speaker on rising property taxes

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – During the opening day of the 88th Texas Legislative session Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont said he's committed to providing homeowners with relief from rising property taxes. "Time and time again, we've seen the legislature provide some form of property tax relief. But to make it lasting, we must do something about run away appraisals because taxpayers deserve better."

His comments come after Phelan was re-elected House Speaker by House Republicans and Democrats by an overwhelming margin over Representative Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.

Property taxes have continued to rise in Texas because of rising property values.

Phelan's comments mark the first time one of the big three Republican leaders has mentioned property appraisal reform.

Homeowners have repeatedly told CBS11 and state lawmakers that something needs to be done to lower their property tax bills.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has spoken about increasing the state's property tax exemption.

During his re-election bid, Governor Greg Abbott campaigned using half the state's budget surplus to do so.

That surplus is now nearly $33 billion, and the Governor credited Texans. "They are the hard-working men and women, working families in this state who sweat and toil to ensure they're earning a good living, contributing back to the state through their taxes. They are the reason why we have that budget surplus. We are blessed with a once in a generation opportunity to put our state on a course of unassailable excellence for generations to come."

State Representative Victoria Neave Criado, D-Mesquite said property tax relief is among her top priorities as well. "We definitely believe that property tax relief is something most important to our constituents. We don't want people to be priced out of their homes because they can't afford property taxes."

Lawmakers will sort out what form of property tax relief and how much will be provided to homeowners during the next 140 days they're in session.

Aside from lowering residents' property tax bills, lawmakers are discussing other priorities.

They include crime.

"We can work all day on these issues but if rogue District Attorneys will not uphold the law, what progress are we really making? It is time to rein them in."

Phelan also made it clear he wants to make schools safer for students, teachers and other employees after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde last May.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats agree that after this tragedy, there needs to be an emphasis on mental health as well.

State Senator Drew Springer, R-Gainesville agreed in an interview with CBS11. "Making sure we're doing things to prevent Uvalde, part of that being mental health, hardening our schools, locks, bolts on windows, looking at barriers where people can't drive to mow people down with trucks."

There's also agreement among lawmakers that retired and current teachers need help.

Representative Neave Criado said, "We must boost teacher pay, the fact that some of them are working two jobs just to make ends meet is unacceptable. They are taking care of our children, they are educating our next generation."

In the next few weeks, the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Speaker will each announce their priority bills this session.

That will be the starting point for debate.

The regular legislative session ends Memorial Day weekend.