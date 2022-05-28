Officials give water safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's Memorial Day weekend and some families are kicking it off at the Lynn Creek Marina.

For some, hanging out on the water has become a tradition. Stanley Ransom goes fishing every year at the marina.

"It's just peaceful, its quiet," Ransom said. "We get to get away from the city for a little bit. [I] just hang out at the lake and spend time with my nephew."

Others decided to grab their boats. Officials say before the hitting water, it's important for folks to remain vigilant and cautious. Some tips to stay safe this holiday season are

Always wear a life jacket near water

Avoid alcohol

Operate your boat responsibly. this means closely supervise children, don't overload your boat, and don't go an excessive rate of speed

Keigan Smith says safety is her top priority this holiday season.

"[I am] definitely staying vigilant especially over here at these lakes," Smith said. "There's been lots of drowning and stuff over here, it's really scary."

Texas Game Wardens typically ramp up patrols on the water to make sure boaters are following all the laws and not putting themselves and others in danger.