Watch Party: Mavericks vs. Warriors, 2022 Playoffs - Game 1

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As the Dallas Mavericks get ready for the Western Conference Finals, fans have one question left -- party people, are you ready?!

You can catch the official Mavs watch party tonight, May 18 at the American Airlines Center at 7 p.m.

And the best part, it's FREE. 

Get your hands on a general admission digital tickets here. You can't get in without tickets no matter how much blue, silver and black you're wearing. 

Parking is also FREE at the Lexus Garage and Lot E. 

For the latest fan safety guidelines at AAC: FULL FAN SAFETY GUIDELINES HERE

First published on May 18, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

