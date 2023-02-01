Warming shelters open for North Texans in need
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas has endured nearly 48 hours of ice and bitterly cold temperatures. Warming shelters in and around the metroplex have been opened for those in need to stay out of the weather.
In alphabetical order:
Bonham
Calvary Baptist Church
913 S. 5th St.
Dallas
Austin Street Shelter
2929 Hickory St.
Oak Lawn Methodist Church
3014 Oak Lawn Ave.
Warren UMC
3028 S Malcolm X Boulevard
Salvation Army - Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Denton
Salvation Army Denton
1508 East McKinney St.
Our Daily Bread
909 N Loop 288
Garland
GLOWS (Garland Overnight Warming Shelter) SA Garland Boys & Girls Club
435 South 5th St.
McKinney
Salvation Army/McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station (MEOWS)
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.
Paris
City Square
2515 Bonham
Plano
Plano Salvation Army
3528 E 14th St
Interactive map:
