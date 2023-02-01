Warming shelters open for North Texans in need

Those without power are finding ways to stay warm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas has endured nearly 48 hours of ice and bitterly cold temperatures. Warming shelters in and around the metroplex have been opened for those in need to stay out of the weather.

In alphabetical order:

Bonham

Calvary Baptist Church

913 S. 5th St.

Dallas

Austin Street Shelter

2929 Hickory St.

Oak Lawn Methodist Church

3014 Oak Lawn Ave.

Warren UMC

3028 S Malcolm X Boulevard

Salvation Army - Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Denton

Salvation Army Denton

1508 East McKinney St.

Our Daily Bread

909 N Loop 288

Garland

GLOWS (Garland Overnight Warming Shelter) SA Garland Boys & Girls Club

435 South 5th St.

McKinney

Salvation Army/McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station (MEOWS)

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.

Paris

City Square

2515 Bonham

Plano

Plano Salvation Army

3528 E 14th St

