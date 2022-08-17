Watch CBS News
Warehouse in Southlake goes up in flames, nearby school on lockdown

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  A warehouse in Southlake has caught on fire, causing a nearby school to go into lockdown.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road. 

Police said multiple streets in the area are being blocked off, including West Bob Jones, Southfork Road, T.W. King Road, Edgemere Drive, and Indian Creek Drive.

A spokesperson also said that a nearby school is on lockdown for now.

Crews are headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 1:47 PM

