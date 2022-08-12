Viral video shows fight between employee and passenger at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A video capturing a fight between an airline employee and a passenger at DFW Airport has gone viral on social media.

The DFW Airport Department of Public Safety said that on August 11 at about 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a gate in Terminal E after the fight broke out between Spirit Airlines supervisor Emmanuel Sullivan and passenger Ayriana Angenet Bailey Davis.

Davis allegedly hit Sullivan after he took her boarding pass because she was being aggressive and disruptive.

According to police, Sullivan said that the episode started when he was at the gate and approached by a woman exiting the plane. Davis yelled at him that there wasn't a seat for her on the plane, and Sullivan asked her to get in line to speak to a gate agent who was helping another customer.

Davis cut in front of the customer and put her boarding pass on the counter. Sullivan asked her to go to the back of the line, but she refused. He asked her again, and she again refused.

Sullivan then took Davis' boarding pass and told her she would not be allowed to board the flight. Davis became upset and came around the counter, getting in Sullivan's face.

He tried to step back, but Davis kept moving forward trying to snatch back her boarding pass. Sullivan pushed her away, causing her to fall. She got back up and began coming at Sullivan before another person got in between the two and tried to break up the fight.

Davis then reached out and hit Sullivan on the side of the head. She tried to run away, but fell on a chair and hit her knees and face. A witness corroborated Sullivan's account and provided video that supported his story. Davis, however, said Sullivan had pushed her for no reason.

Because the incident was a misdemeanor and took place out of sight from police, nobody was arrested. However, the responding officer noted in his report that he believed Davis had committed assault causing bodily injury against Sullivan.

When reached for comment, Spirit Airlines said in a statement:

We are aware of an altercation that occurred yesterday at DFW airport. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter.

You can see the full video below. WARNING: Some viewers might find the footage disturbing. The video has been muted due to offensive language.